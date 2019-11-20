VANCOUVER – A driver who struck a hydro pole in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday has died of his injuries, the RCMP says.

The 83-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was rushed to hospital following the crash at around 2 p.m. on No. 4 Road. He did not survive.

Mounties did not say what caused the single-vehicle collision near Tomicki Avenue.

The Richmond RCMP's Criminal Collision Investigation Team has assumed conduct of the investigation, the detachment said.

The team asks anyone who was in the area at the time or might have dash cam video to contact RCMP Const. G. Bharaj at 604-278-1212.

Mounties closed a stretch of No. 4 Road after the crash as they investigated what happened. Police tape and emergency vehicles blocked the scene.

The driver's white Cadillac appeared to have come to a stop in a grassy area off the road after striking the pole, which was still standing but with a visible lean Tuesday afternoon.

It appeared the pole had broken from its base, coming to rest on the sidewalk.

The vehicle had noticeable damage to the front, driver's side.