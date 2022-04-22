Earthly Office Upgrades for Earth Month

VANCOUVER -

Home offices have become a multi-purpose part of the home.

They act as a workplace, restaurant, screening room, gaming centre and even shipping and recieving area.

Lifestyle expert Richard Cazeau joined CTV Morning Live with four earthly office upgrades.

Create a Sustainable Morning Routine: Bulldog Skincare is a leader in mens skin care and is committed to minimising their impact on the environment. Their primary product format is plastic tubes, but they transitioned to sugar cane-based plastic in 2017. Their products are designed using natural ingredients and are cruelty free making it suitable for vegans.

Slay the Day With Ergonomic Desk Tools: Staples Canada has everything people need to complete their home office. They have a variety of ergonomic chair options for personalized comfort. Staples Canada has many planet-passionate solutions in their product lineup for the eco conscious consumer.

Smarten Up Your Workspace: HP+ has a free upgrade that can turn an HP printer into a smart device with advanced features. This makes it easy to print from any app on any device. HP Canada has placed a big focus on protecting forests. For every page printed with HP+, HP protects or restores forests in equal measure.

Organize Your Files: Gone are the days when files and paperwork need to be strewn across a home office desk. Western Digital hard drives are a great way to organize important files while reducing waste and clutter.

Check out the full video from CTV Morning Live to learn more.