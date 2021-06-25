VANCOUVER -- City council has approved a pilot program outlining permitted use of electric kick scooters in Vancouver.

The pilot is in connection with a similar program led by the province. In a news release Friday, council outlined what those planning to use their scooters should know before they leave home.

Here's a quick outline of the rules:

Personal use of the scooters has been approved on minor streets in the city, meaning those without lane lines and directional dividing lines, as well as in protected bike lanes. Riders cannot travel on sidewalks, the seawall, or any major streets, as per city bylaw. Scooter users are subject to the same rules as cyclists. They must be at least 16 years old to use a scooter on approved streets and bike lanes. Scooters must meet guidelines from the province, including that they can't go faster than 24 km/h. Scooter users do not need a driver's licence or insurance as part of the program.

According to the city, rentals and scooter share programs are not yet included, but may be at a future date.

Vancouver is one of six B.C. municipalities taking part in the province's program. The city and district of North Vancouver are also on the list, as are West Vancouver, Kelowna and Vernon.

As long as the pilot goes well, it will run until April 2024.

More information on the provincial program is available online.