    • Drunk dine-and-dash suspect bites officer at West Vancouver mall, police say

    Charges will be recommended against a 28-year-old North Vancouver woman who allegedly assaulted four police officers Monday evening, including biting one of them.

    According to a statement the West Vancouver Police Department issued Wednesday, the woman was intoxicated and left a restaurant at Park Royal Shopping Centre without paying her bill at approximately 7 p.m.

    Police said they found the woman nearby and were attempting to mediate the issue when she became agitated. That’s when she allegedly attacked the officers — kicking three of them and biting another officer's arm who was attempting to subdue her.

    "This case shows, even for routine calls, the challenges and unpredictability that police officers face," said Sgt. Mark McLean in the statement. "We believe alcohol played a significant role in the behaviour of the accused in this case."

    Police said the officer who was bitten was taken to hospital after the incident and required a tetanus shot, as well as antibiotics.

