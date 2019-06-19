About four people lose their lives to the opioid epidemic every day in B.C.

Drug policy advocates say they’re fed up with the status quo and are demanding the province take action right away.

In response, the group says they will be occupying Health Minister Adrian Dix’s office in East Vancouver on Wednesday

“Adrian Dix has been missing in action since the overdose crisis began,” reads the Facebook event. “We need the health minister to initiate an immediate safe drug supply…he has that authority and the resources.”

The group listed five specific demands, ranging from the government decriminalizing drug users to offering better access of regulated drugs, distributed through vending machines.

The group also wants the province to negotiate a lower price for injectable hydromorphone.

The group says it will be occupying various ministers’ offices every Wednesday for the next several weeks, including the offices of Attorney General David Eby, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Mental Health Minister Judy Darcy.

The demonstration comes on the heels of a safe drug supply pilot project seeing success.

In January, Portland Hotel Society launched a pilot program that offers about 60 patients opioid hydromorphone in pill form. The group crushes the pill for them and watch them inject it in an overdose prevention site.

No one has had an overdose since entering the pilot program, according to PHS.

The pilot is scheduled for five years and B.C. Centre for Substance Use will be evaluating it.