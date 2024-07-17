Driver seriously injured, Hwy. 17 closed after semi trucks crash in Surrey

Authorities are investigating a crash between semi trucks that sent three people to hospital Tuesday in Surrey, B.C., and forced a full shutdown of Highway 17 for more than 12 hours.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said two tractor-trailers collided along the highway at 116 Avenue around 8:10 p.m.

One driver, a 41-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and remained in hospital Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the other driver, a 44-year-old man, and his 64-year-old passenger were taken to hospital for assessment, and have since been released.

While the cause of the crash has not been determined, Surrey RCMP said "speed may have been a factor."

The collision prompted authorities to close Highway 17 in both directions between Bridgeview Drive and the North Surrey Truck Parking. The stretch of highway remained closed as of 9 a.m., with no estimated time of reopening.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or the events leading up to it, to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2024-104138.