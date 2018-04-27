

CTV Vancouver





A driver accused of causing a head-on collision that killed three people, including two young girls, on the Lougheed Highway last year will not face criminal charges.

Police said after a lengthy investigation, they decided to instead charge Surrey resident Adam Goulding, 31, with driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.

"We spoke with victims, witnesses, experts in digital data retrieval and vehicle manufacturers to gather every possible piece of evidence," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of Coquitlam RCMP said in a statement. "We only hope this provides the victims' families some measure of closure."

The Motor Vehicle Act charge carries a fine of $368 and six driver penalty points.

The tragic crash happened the evening of April 28, 2017, when three vehicles collided on a busy stretch of the highway in Coquitlam that doesn't have a concrete barrier separating the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Two of the victims, nine-year-old Ella Reese Hernandez and her three-year-old cousin Tyler Mollie Wong Hernandez, were in one vehicle. The third person killed, a 30-year-old woman, was in another.

At the time, Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart described the accident as "among the worst (he's) ever seen."