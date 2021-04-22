VANCOUVER -- The driver involved in a 2017 crash that killed 17-year-old Travis Selje has been found not guilty of criminal negligence.

Rituraj Kaur Grewal's verdict was delivered Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court, where she was found to have suffered a seizure behind the wheel on the day Selje was fatally injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is scheduled to render her verdict Thursday afternoon in the case of a driver charged with criminal negligence resulting in the death of a 17-year-old straight-A student and promising soccer player.

Rituraj Kaur Grewal has pleaded not guilty to three charges, including criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

Prosecutors say Grewal hit the vehicle Travis Selje was driving while he was stopped the evening of May 3, 2017 at 64th Avenue and 176th Street.

Selje, whose big sister described him as a humble and gifted athlete, was on his way home from soccer practice.

He died two days later in hospital.

During closing arguments, defence lawyer Don Muldoon argued Grewal suffered a seizure while she was driving, which caused the crash.

Three witnesses testified to seeing Grewal shaking and having convulsions after the crash and Grewal was later diagnosed with epilepsy.

Crown prosecutor Kelly Johnston pointed to evidence he said shows Grewal was deliberately driving in an “aggressive and unsafe” manner.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Grewal could face a sentence of life in prison.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.