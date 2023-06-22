Driver in fatal downtown Vancouver crash may have been high on magic mushrooms

A 28-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle crash at a major intersection in downtown Vancouver early Thursday morning, which police believe was the result of speed and impaired driving.

Investigators are collecting evidence at Burrard and West Georgia streets, where first responders say the collision happened just before 3 a.m.

According to Const. Tania Visintin, a Vancouver Police spokesperson, a blue Honda Accord was stopped at a red light at the intersection when it was rear-ended by a white Plymouth Voyager.

"The white mini-van did catch on fire. The driver of that vehicle had to be extracted,” Visintin said. “He was taken to hospital for serious injuries."

BC Emergency Health Services says six ambulances responded to the scene and three people were rushed to hospital.

Police are calling the 34-year-old driver of the van a suspect and believe he was speeding and impaired by drugs at the time of the crash.

CTV News has learned investigators are looking into the possibility the man may have been high on magic mushrooms.

“This is something that is still going to be part of the investigation,” Visintin said.

The man who died was a passenger in the Honda and police say he was not local to the Vancouver area.

The person who was driving the Honda and another passenger were also taken to hospital, according to the VPD.

"Our investigators need to do a very thorough investigation and that does take time,” Visintin said. “We do anticipate charges in this case, however no charges have been recommended now."

A BCEHS spokesperson told CTV News that two of the patients are in critical condition, but was unable to provide details on the third patient.

The VPD is asking anyone with information, or dash-cam video of the Plymouth driving on West Georgia Street in the moments leading up to the crash, to contact its Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.