Driver dead after collision involving hot rod in Langley city

A driver is dead after his classic car collided with a van in Langley Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the 20700 block of Grade Crescent in Langley city, according to local RCMP.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were a Dodge Caravan and a 1932 Ford Roadster, police said.

"The driver of the Roadster was ejected from the vehicle and has been pronounced deceased at the scene," Langley RCMP said in a news release, adding that the driver was a 49-year-old man.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the front ends of both vehicles, and Mounties said their investigation so far suggests the hot rod "suddenly swerved" and collided with the Caravan.

"It is believed the deceased may have suffered a medical event," police said. "The driver of the Caravan was mostly uninjured but extremely affected by shock."

B.C. Emergency Health Services told CTV News it dispatched two primary care ambulances and two advanced life support vehicles to the scene, but no patients were transported.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash who has not already spoken to police to call them at 604-532-3200.