Driver dead after car plunged from UBC parkade building, police say
Police have confirmed the driver of a car that plunged off the second floor of a multi-storey parkade building at the University of British Columbia was killed in the crash.
University RCMP say the male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday after his car crashed through a concrete wall and landed at ground level.
Police say extrication of the victim from his vehicle was challenging because a portion of a concrete barrier was left hanging “precariously” above the car, and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services needed to secure the situation before accessing the driver.
No one else was injured in the crash, and the cause is still under investigation.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said previously that 10 emergency vehicles responded to the scene at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, and the rescue took place amid heavy snowfall.
A spokeswoman with B.C. Emergency Health Services had said attending paramedics did not take anyone to the hospital after the driver was seen being pulled from the wreckage around noon and removed in an ambulance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE U.S. Justice Department report finds 'cascading failures' and 'no urgency' during Uvalde, Texas, shooting
Police officials who responded to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 'demonstrated no urgency' in setting up a command post and failed to treat the killings as an active shooter situation, according to a U.S. Justice Department report released Thursday.
Arnold Schwarzenegger held at Munich airport after failing to declare expensive watch
Arnold Schwarzenegger will face criminal tax proceedings after failing to declare an item upon arrival to Germany, a Munich Customs press officer told CNN Wednesday.
Pandemic aid 'had to end' Trudeau says as CEBA deadline hits
Despite consistent small business pressure, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is defending the decision to maintain the Jan. 18 Canada Emergency Bank Account (CEBA) repayment deadline.
'Breaking point': Legault asks Trudeau to slow influx of asylum seekers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to slow the influx of asylum seekers entering his province, which he said is nearing a 'breaking point.'
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
Heartbreaking images show Vancouver's homeless suffering during snowstorm
An advocate on the Downtown Eastside is sharing photos of people suffering on snow-covered streets, saying the city is not doing enough to help homeless people and warning of potentially deadly consequences.
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
Funeral set for Melania Trump's mother at church near Mar-a-Lago
Funeral services for former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, are scheduled for Thursday at a church not far from the family's Mar-a-Lago estate.
Canadian brings global fight for laws against clergy abuse to Holy See university
A Canadian advocate is delivering a lecture today on a proposed zero-tolerance law for clergy abuse at a 473-year-old Jesuit university in Rome that has taught some of the highest figures in the Roman Catholic Church.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Outdoor death toll similar to last year despite record cold in B.C.
The BC Coroners Service is investigating the deaths of 36 people outdoors so far this year, two more than died in the same time period last year, CTV News has learned.
-
Winter weather continues to impact flights at Vancouver airport
Would-be travellers are being urged to check the status of their flights, as operations at Vancouver's airport continue to be impacted by winter weather.
-
Snowstorm slows traffic, knocks out power on Vancouver Island
Snowplows ruled the roads Wednesday morning across much of the south and mid-island, where upwards of 20 centimetres fell in some places, leaving roads a mushy mess, hindering visibility and creating a treacherous drive to work for many.
Calgary
-
'I need help now': Ukrainian newcomer waiting months for approval of dental care
A Ukrainian mother and newcomer to Alberta has waited more than two months for the provincial government's dental corporation to make a decision on a $12,000 claim for procedures, as she continues to deal with an excruciatingly painful toothache.
-
Deadline to get partial CEBA forgiveness arrives as business groups warn of closures
The deadline for Canadian businesses to repay pandemic loans and receive partial forgiveness has arrived, as business groups say it could mean closure for many firms.
-
Average Calgary rent jumps by more than 18% year-over-year: report
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Calgary has increased dramatically in the past year, new data suggests.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10 M.T.
LIVE @ 10 M.T. Family home drive-by shooting linked to extortion scheme targeting Edmonton South Asian community
Edmonton police are asking for help identifying a vehicle that was used during a drive-by shooting they say is connected to an extortion scheme targeting the local South Asian community.
-
Oilers put 11-game win streak up against ailing Kraken
The Oilers have won a franchise-record 11 straight heading into Thursday's game with the visiting Seattle Kraken, eclipsing the record of nine set in 2000-01 and matched last season.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Colds spell lingers, but the end is in sight
The cold spell drags on for a few more days.
Toronto
-
Ontario extending Hazel McCallion LRT into downtown Mississauga and Brampton
The Ontario government will be extending the Hazel McCallion LRT further into Mississauga and Brampton.
-
Teenage boy dies after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
A 15-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being struck by multiple vehicles in Vaughan
-
'I want that money back': Toronto woman loses $5K to fake job scam
An Ontario single mother who was looking for a side-hustle to make more money to help her two children is devastated after losing thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
Montreal
-
Quebec couple shocked after doctor allegedly blames chronic pain on their sex life
A Quebec couple says they are triggered and traumatized after a recent meeting with a doctor who allegedly accused them of spreading sexually transmitted infections because they are gay.
-
Montreal prepares for coldest temperatures of the season so far
After a mild start to the winter, Montreal is getting ready to see its coldest temperatures of the season so far.
-
'Alarming' disinformation about Quebec wildfires spreads after arsonist's guilty plea
The headline — 'Quebec man pleads guilty to setting 14 forest fires' — was shocking but the reaction on social media was even more 'alarming' to climate change experts.
Winnipeg
-
Medical licence cancelled for Manitoba doctor found guilty of assaulting female patients
The medical licence of a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting five former patients has been cancelled.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says further research on landfill search complete
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says a second feasibility study assessing the scope of a landfill search for the remains of two First Nations women has been completed and is set to be forwarded to the federal government.
-
Two men arrested in fatal Manitoba stabbing: RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP has made two arrests in connection with a fatal stabbing in Swan River last weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'They did everything they could': First responder describes chaotic scene during James Smith massacre
The inquest into the 2022 mass stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon heard emotional testimony from the first officer to arrive after the killings began.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Fire destroys 'historic' Saskatchewan A&W location
An early morning blaze has decimated a beloved restaurant in Prince Albert.
-
Saskatoon city councillors clash over 'living wage' for workers at proposed arena
Downtown arena and entertainment district operator won't be required to provide a "living wage" to workers
Regina
-
Regina doctor 'snooped' on patient files with no 'need to know': privacy commissioner
A Regina doctor viewed patient records of another physician without an apparent need to do so, according to Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner.
-
Program allows Sask. residents to pay traffic tickets through volunteer work
Financial pressures are leaving more Saskatchewan residents unable to pay traffic tickets, with the John Howard Society saying it has seen an increase in the number of people using the Fine Option Program.
-
SaskEnergy, union agree on 8% pay bump
SaskEnergy says members of UNIFOR, Local 649 have voted in favour of a tentative deal that was reached in December.
Atlantic
-
Man, 22, charged in connection with largest wildfire in N.S. history
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources Department says a 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with a massive wildfire in Shelburne County last spring.
-
N.B. men cleared of 1983 murder hope Trudeau's interest in case spurs compensation
Robert Mailman, who was recently acquitted of a 1983 murder, says he appreciates the prime minister's interest in his case.
-
Outside the box: Innovative homes on the market in Halifax
As potential homebuyers continue to struggle with high borrowing costs, some innovative and affordable housing solutions are emerging, right out of the box.
London
-
Multiple collisions reported, road closures in effect
With winter plunging the Forest City into a deep freeze this week, Londoners will find a brief reprieve from the bitter cold as temperatures are set to warm slightly on Thursday.
-
Off-duty LPS officer facing criminal charges
A London Police Service (LPS) officer is facing several criminal charges due to an incident last month.
-
Ontario Ombudsman finds three councillors violated open meeting rules during visit to Unity Project
According to a report by Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dube, three members of the Community and Protective Services (CAPS) Committee violated open meeting rules by gathering last March
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police investigating death of man, 49, found behind dumpster
A police investigation is underway in Sudbury after a 49-year-old man was found dead in a Donovan area alley.
-
Ontario man, children kidnapped and robbed in South Africa
It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime adventure for a Newmarket man and his two teenage children, a long-awaited trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.
-
Thousands of customers without power in the northeast
Hydro One says more than 20,000 customers were without power around 11:30 a.m. Thursday from Gogama north to Hearst amid extreme cold temperatures.
Kitchener
-
To amalgamate or not? Residents, politicians weigh in
The future of governance in Waterloo Region is up for discussion today, as a provincial committee tasked with studying the matter stops in Kitchener.
-
Police officer dragged during traffic stop in Cambridge
A police officer was allegedly dragged by a vehicle while a driver attempted to evade an arrest in a traffic stop in Cambridge.
-
'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder share stories
Doulas who were deceived and defrauded by a Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to obtain care under false pretenses had their chance to speak in court Wednesday.