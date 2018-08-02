

CTV Vancouver





Two supercars have been impounded and their drivers are facing fines after Mounties clocked the vehicles travelling nearly 60 km/h over the speed limit.

Officers conducting a routine traffic stop in Maple Ridge Thursday morning noticed a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador and a 2016 McLaren 675H apparently speeding down Lougheed Highway. Laser equipment was activated and the cars were clocked at 138 km/h in an 80 km/h zone, the RMCP said in a statement.

The drivers were stopped, and both vehicles were impounded for a minimum of one week. Police said the men had been on their way to Mission Raceway for a planned private track event when they were stopped. One of the cars had a radar detector, the RCMP said.

The 22-year-old Burnaby residents were given fines of $368 and three demerit points.

One of the drivers, the man behind the wheel of the McLaren, was a novice driver. Police said both men have previous excessive speed infractions and have faced fines prior to Thursday's incident.

An incident report will be forwarded to the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles for further review. The superintendent has the power to prohibit people from driving and require drivers to participate in remedial road safety programs.

"This stretch of Lougheed Highway is our number one problem area when it comes to excessive speed," Traffic Sgt. Bruce McCowan said in a statement.

"We have seen too many tragic outcomes where all the driver needed to do was just slow down."

Members of the Ridge Meadows RCMP have issued 472 excessive speeding tickets this year, about one-third of which were handed out on the highway between Maple Ridge and Mission.