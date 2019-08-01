

CTV News Vancouver





Police in Delta say a sports car driver was caught doing more than twice the speed limit in an 80 km/h section of Highway 17 on Thursday.

In a tweet, the force said the car—which appears to be a convertible Jaguar F-Type—was travelling at 173 km/h. That's 93 km/h over the speed limit.

"This vehicle was towed and the driver was given an excessive speed vehicle infraction," police said.

According to ICBC's website, excessive speeding fines range from $368 to $483.

Under B.C., police can automatically impound a vehicle for seven days if it's caught travelling 40 km/h or more above the speed limit.

That can increase to up to 60 days for repeat offenders.