Kamloops RCMP say a 46-year-old man has been arrested after a flag person was struck by a vehicle at a BC Hydro worksite last week.

It happened Thursday morning just before 10 a.m. in the Valleyview area.

According to RCMP, the flag person signalled for the driver to stop and yield to oncoming traffic, but the suspect allegedly continued driving forward and hit the worker.

The BC Ambulance Service took the flagger to hospital to be treated for what police describe as minor injuries.

“There are many construction sites within Kamloops and most are controlled by flaggers,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie. “For proper flow of traffic and for the safety of the flaggers, it is vital that all drivers obey the flaggers. Exercise caution in construction zones and, above all else, show patience.”

The driver did not stop, even after hitting the worker, police allege, and continued right through the construction site.

Police were called and while patrol officers were looking for the suspect vehicle, the man showed up at the Kamloops RCMP detachment on his own and was arrested.

Shelkie said the man was not previously known to police, and the file has been forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.