KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- The BC Coroners Service confirms a worker has died in a mining accident near Kamloops, B.C., and the mine owner reports two other workers were also hurt.

A statement from Toronto-based New Gold says the three workers at the New Afton gold and copper mine were hit by a flow of mud debris early Tuesday.

A person the company describes as a contract driller was killed and the New Gold statement said two of its employees have non-life-threatening injuries.

Sarah Morris with Emergency Health Services confirmed seven paramedic crews were called just after 2 a.m., and transferred two patients for further care.

She says she understands they have both been released from hospital.

An RCMP spokeswoman says police secured the scene and are investigating in case any criminality is involved and the coroner and WorkSafeBC are also at the scene.

The New Gold statement said further information could be released later and work at the mine was halted while the investigation continued.

New Afton is an open pit and underground mine that employs about 500 people and has been producing an average of 85,000 ounces of gold and 75 million pounds of copper annually since it opened in 2012.