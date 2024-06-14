Dramatic crash in Burnaby sent 2 to hospital, led to power outage

A dramatic crash caught on camera in Burnaby on Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.

The dash-cam video shows a white Honda Pilot quickly leave the road and undercut a power line, nearly striking a pedestrian near the intersection of Kingsway and Marlborough Avenue. The vehicle then proceeded to cross Marlborough Avenue and smash into a light pole where it came to a stop.

Police say two elderly passengers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Burnaby RCMP explained that the driver received a ticket for driving without consideration but it's unclear why or how the driver lost control.

More than 1,600 people were briefly without power in the area but it appears power has been restored.

The intersection has since reopened after being blocked for several hours as crews cleaned up the collision.