Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties

Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.

Monday was slated to be the first of a two-show stop in the city for the artist’s “It’s All A Blur" tour.

The cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed videoboard at Rogers Arena,” Canucks Sports and Entertainment said in a statement.

The concert will now take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the company said, and all Monday tickets will be honoured.

Tuesday’s show will continue as planned.

“Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the venue continued. “Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.”