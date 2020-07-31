VANCOUVER -- The B.C. government published a guide to public-health-officer-approved "good times" that appears to be geared towards young people.

Featuring a cartoon version of Dr. Bonnie Henry, the guide includes tips to avoid catching the virus.

"Good times have been linked to community outbreaks of COVID-19 in B.C.," the graphics-heavy online guide says.

"We all love good times… Don't get stuck in self-isolation for 14 days, or worse – get sick because you shared beers at a party or made out with someone with COVID-19."

The online document called "Dr. Bonnie Henry's Good Times Guide" features tips including that those with even mild symptoms, like a runny nose or headache, should stay home.

It advises groups designate a "contact keeper" who will keep track of everyone in contact with each other at an event or gathering.

"Don't pass around drinks, smokes, tokes and vapes," the guide says. "Now is not the time for sharing anything that's been in your mouth."

Other tips include hanging out in smaller groups, and staying outside as much as possible, where it's easier to keep a safe distance.

The guide includes hand cleaning tips, and encourages young people to check in with their friends regarding mental health.

And lastly, "Hooking up? Do it safely," the guide says.

"Take a pass if your partner has COVID-19 symptoms. Use protection like condoms or dental dams to reduce transmission risks for COVID-19 and STIs."