VANCOUVER -- Dr. Bonnie Henry admits she's not very skilled when it comes to social media, but she's still looking forward to taking over Olivia Munn's channel next week to spread her message about COVID-19.

B.C.'s provincial health officer is being handed control of the "X-Men: Apocalypse" actor's Instagram account, with its 2.6 million followers, next Tuesday for a campaign called Pass the Mic.

"I'm not particularly social media savvy," Henry said Friday. "But I'm really excited about this."

The doctor, who has become well-known outside of B.C. thanks to a glowing profile in the New York Times, said she will be focusing her message on the importance of international solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

"All of us are dealing with this unprecedented time," she said. "We need to be compassionate and we need to reach out and we need to do this together as a global community."

Pass the Mic was designed to amplify the voices of experts during the pandemic, and was organized by the ONE World campaign co-founded by U2 lead vocalist Bono.

Other celebrity participants include Julia Roberts, who handed her accounts to U.S. infection infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Earlier this week, "Stranger Things" actor Millie Bobbie Brown also turned over her social channels to activist Aya Chebbi.

Dr. Henry, who has a little-used Twitter account that has been dormant for years, said she's grateful to have some assistance when she takes over for Munn on Tuesday.

"There are other, more tech-savvy people who will be helping, so that's good news," she said.

With files from The Canadian Press