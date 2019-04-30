Dozens of people are out of their homes after an overnight fire tore through a Coquitlam apartment building.

Residents say they woke up to alarms ringing and the smell of smoke in their low-rise building near Foster Avenue and Whiting Way, just off North Road.

Francisca Pena lives around the back of the building, where the fire started just after midnight.

“I heard the alarm going. I was scared because I was deep asleep,” Pena told CTV News. “I opened the window and saw the flames coming out.”

She said neighbours knocked on doors through the building trying to make sure everyone got out okay OK.

The fire is now out but residents are not allowed in the building.

Pena initially wasn’t sure how badly her suite was damaged, but she got a look early Tuesday morning once the sun was up.

The damage to her unit is severe. She did not have insurance.

About six suites are badly damaged. It appears a fire wall in the building stopped the fire from spreading to further suites.

It’s not clear when the dozens of displaced residents will be allowed back home.

It’s not known yet how the fire started. This article will be updated if more information becomes available.