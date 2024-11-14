'Douglas Fur': Cowichan cat stuck in tree for days is finally down

An orange tabby feline that was stuck in a tree for at least four days is finally down.

The Foster Kritters Feral Cat Rescue Society, which has been try to rescue the cat they named "Douglas Fur," says a tree service company volunteered its time Friday morning and was able to get the cat down.

However, things didn’t go smoothly. On the way down, Douglas became too aggressive and ended up falling.

When he hit the ground, Douglas took off. Now, the society is trying to locate him to make sure he’s OK.

The cat was stuck in a Douglas fir in the backyard of a home on Shore Pine Close.

“It was up there through the storm we had the other night,” says another neighbor Tina Wood. “(I) thought it would come down, but it didn’t.”

The community made several attempts to coax the cat down, offering it food and bringing in a tree service company on Wednesday to climb the tree. In response to that effort, the cat climbed higher and higher, making continued rescue attempts unsafe.

The owner of the cat is also a mystery. No one in the area has come forward to claim it.

Wood, who’s a member of Foster Kritters, has theory about why that is.

“I believe I've seen this cat on the trails and think this cat is an unfixed tom,” she says.

The hope was that the stubborn feline would get hungry enough to come down on its own.

The B.C. SPCA says that it doesn’t deal with cats stuck in trees, but recommends leaving stuck cats alone and placing a highly valued treat like canned salmon at the base of the tree, replacing frequently to avoid attracting other wildlife. The cat will eventually make its way down.