VANCOUVER -- It's a reality many retail employees face regularly: shoplifters making off with any products they can get their hands on.

Wednesday night, two different alleged shoplifting incidents prompted two Vancouver Police Department takedowns, all caught on CTV News Vancouver cameras.

The first happened around 9:30 p.m. – witnesses described a chaotic scene as police chased down and tackled a man in front of the Tesla store on Robson Street, between Burrard and Hornby streets, adding it appears he had run out of the nearby Victoria's Secret location on the corner of Burrard and Robson.

One witness told CTV News Vancouver he heard the suspect yelling "I was just doing what I was told."

The second incident happened a block away, outside the Muji storefront, half a block west on Robson. There, witnesses said the takedown was in response to another alleged shoplifting attempt.

Coincidentally, both takedowns happened on the same day that pricey cognac, designer purses and haute couture were seized from an East Vancouver home.

Police moved in on Nov. 27 after getting a tip something was amiss in a house near Victoria Drive and East 49th Street.

Room after room was filled with merchandise from designers like Coach, Michael Kors and Karl Lagerfeld. Officers found dozens of bottles of cognac including Hennessy XO worth $305 each, as well as fine wines and scotch.

Merchandise was neatly displayed with price tags and is worth an estimated $130,000, and two people have been arrested and police will recommend theft related charges.

"This is a fence. It's a black market retail operation," said Sgt. Aaron Roed. "People get information on how to go to this house to buy stolen property at a discounted rate."

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the VPD about both incidents from Wednesday evening and are waiting for a response.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's St. John Alexander and Norma Reid.