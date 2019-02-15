

Steve Hughes, CTV Vancouver





A GoFundMe page has been set up for an Abbotsford dog who needs a prosthetic leg.

Roo comes from an overseas rescue shelter, and was born with only her hind legs and stumps for her front legs.

Julie Horncastle has been fostering Roo for the past two months. In that time she has seen Roo teach herself to balance, hop, and sit like a person. She hopes Roo will be able to run with a prosthetic front leg.

"She has been through so much," Horncastle said in the GoFundMe post. "But a happier dog I've never met."

Horncastle said Roo has quickly become a neighbourhood favourite, as well as a bit of an internet celebrity with her own Instagram account.

The campaign has so far reached $2,000 of its $3,000 fundraising goal.

Horncastle said she will keep posting updates on "this amazing girl who sparks so much joy."