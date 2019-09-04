Families in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood describe a terrifying afternoon, when bullets were flying just outside their homes.

“I called 911 when I saw a man injured,” Trudy Haigh told CTV News over the phone. “The 911 dispatcher informed me there was a shooting so I immediately called my daycares in the vicinity alerting them of the situation and placing them on lock down.”

Haigh is the operator of Little Friends daycare, which is just a few houses down from where the shooting happened.

“The safety of the children and their families are a top priority to us. It is very upsetting, scary and shocking to have this happen in our close knit community where everyone should feel safe,” she said.

Two men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood, according to Surrey RCMP. Police have not confirmed if they are known to them or whether they are cooperating with investigators.

“Currently they are in stable but non-life-threatening injuries,” said Cpl. Elenore Sturko at a news conference.

The shooting took place near a school and two daycares in the area of 160 Street and 111 Ave. at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

"We heard some sirens and then we saw one cop car and then another. They were just flying down the street," Kelly Guerineau told CTV News.

She and her mother were on their way to pick up her three-year-old son from daycare at the time.

"It's the first day of school for everybody, that's scary – that's really scary," resident Lydie Guerineau said.

From CTV's News Vancouver's Chopper 9, police officers could be seen looking at a black sedan with bullet holes, which appeared to have veered off the road and into the lawn of a home.

Evidence markers peppered the neighbourhood and a large area was blocked off to allow investigators gather evidence and information.

"Early indications are that this was a targeted incident. While the public was placed at risk as this incident unfolded, there are no indications of a continued risk," said Sturko.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung