Don't feed the wildlife: Vancouver council votes for new bylaw following coyote attacks
Published Thursday, April 1, 2021 9:00AM PDT
File photo from shutterstock.com.
VANCOUVER -- A string of recent coyote attacks in the city's Stanley Park prompted the proposal of a new bylaw in Vancouver.
City council is hoping to curb the attacks by making it illegal to feed wildlife in the city.
The motion was passed unanimously, and city staffers have been told to draft the new bylaw.
It will include an exception that will still allow residents to have birdfeeders at home.