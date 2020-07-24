VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking the public for more information after a report of a strange find in Burnaby, B.C.

The RCMP said an owner reported his dog picked up a chicken bone it found while they were walking on Frances Street, a side street off Delta Avenue near Highway 7A.

Attached to the bone was a metal spike. Fortunately, the dog was unharmed in the incident Thursday, police said.

The RCMP said it's the only report they've received of this type of incident, and are asking anyone who knows more about it to contact police.

They advise dog owners to be vigilant and report anything suspicious, like the bone with a spike in it, to local police.