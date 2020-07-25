VANCOUVER -- Hours after reporting that a dog in their city had picked up a bone with a metal spike in it, Burnaby RCMP say they now suspect the metal was not placed there intentionally.

Police said in tweets late Friday night that they believe the bone and the rod sticking out of it may be "the remains of a pet that received medical treatment for a fracture prior to death," adding that it does not appear that the metal was placed in the bone to intentionally injure another animal.

Still, police are asking dog owners in the vicinity of the 5000 block of Frances Street, where the bone was found, to remain vigilant. Anyone who finds bones that look similar to the one found in the area Thursday is asked to contact police.

Earlier in the day Friday, Mounties said a dog owner reported his dog picking up a chicken bone it found while they were walking on Frances Street, near Delta Avenue and Highway 7A.

At the time, police said it was the only report they had received of this type of incident, and asked anyone who knows more about it to contact them.