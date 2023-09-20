Do you recognize this man? Ridge Meadows RCMP trying to identify assault suspect

Mounties in Metro Vancouver have released a photo of a man alleged to have assaulted a restaurant worker more than two months ago.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP made the appeal for information Wednesday, providing very few details about the allegations, which date back to July 10.

On July 13, the detachment says the victim reported being "inappropriately touched" in their workplace."

The city in which the offence is alleged to have occurred was not specified, nor was the name of the restaurant. The detachment is responsible for policing both Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge. No information about the victim, including their gender, was provided.

"Police have exhausted all investigational tools in an attempt to identify the suspect and we are now reaching out to the public for assistance," the statement from the Ridge Meadows RCMP says.

Police are asking anyone with information, including "other potential victims," to call 604-463-6251.