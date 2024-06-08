District issues warning after bear swipes at people walking dog in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is warning residents and visitors after a black bear charged and swatted at two people walking their dog Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred on a trail in the Squamish Estuary, the district said in a social media post Friday, adding that "no physical contact was made and no one was injured."
The dog was leashed at the time, according to the district.
"Please take precautions in case of wildlife encounters, including travelling in groups and carrying bear spray," the district's post reads.
"People are urged to consider alternative areas to walk your dog at this time."
The district said conservation officers are placing additional signage in the area.
Thursday's incident is the second bear attack in Squamish in the last month.
On May 10, a woman walking her dog on a trail south of Bailey Street was "suddenly charged and bitten" by a mother bear, which then ran off, according to the BC Conservation Officer Service.
The BCCOS investigated and determined that the bear's attack was "defensive in nature." The woman's injuries were not life-threatening.
All bear conflicts and aggressive bear behaviour should be reported to the BCCOS's Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 877-952-7277, the district said.
