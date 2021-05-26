VANCOUVER -- Warning: Disturbing content

VANCOUVER -- Conservation officers are investigating a gruesome discovery in a remote area near Shuswap Lake.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it received a report of "a disposal of wildlife parts, including several bear paws," near Anglemont Mountain.

Officers went to the area along Forest Service Road 695 to collect evidence. While details were shared on Tuesday, the BCCOS did not say when the discovery was made or when officers went to the area.

Now, conservation officers are asking for the public's help to identify who may have disposed the parts.

Anyone with details is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.