HARRISON MILLS, B.C. -- Two cougars have been destroyed after a woman was seriously injured in an attack Tuesday morning in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service's Predator Attack Team says the healthy, sub-adult male cougars were killed within 20 metres of where the woman was hurt.

“The investigation has determined the attack was predatory in nature and unprovoked,” the BCCOS said in an email.

The incident happened in a remote area about 10 kilometres up a logging road northwest of Harrison Hot Springs. The victim was on her own property at the time.

“We understand people are passionate about wildlife, but the priority of the COS is to ensure public safety, which must come first,” the conservation service said in an email.

“Relocation/Translocation was not an option for these two animals, as the risk to the public is simply far too great.”

The PAT specialists say they are confident they have identified and killed the cougar involved in the attack.

The woman was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital after the attack, which left her with injuries to her face, head and arms. She was listed in stable condition Tuesday night.