Did the coyote cull stop aggressive behaviour in Vancouver's Stanley Park? Here's an update

It appears the cull targeting coyotes in a popular Vancouver park didn't put an end to aggressive behaviour entirely.

The provincial Ministry of Forests told CTV News there have been three reports involving the Stanley Park coyotes since the end of a two-week-long trapping program.

Since Sept. 21 there have been three reports to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service about the animals' behaviour, all three involving cyclists.

Two were reported on Oct. 1.

The first was at 12:30 p.m., when people in Stanley Park reported seeing a coyote chasing a person on a bike. About 90 minutes later, another caller to B.C. COS's hotline said a coyote was chasing a cyclist near a trail in the park.

Then things were quiet for a while, but on Dec. 15, COS was contacted about another cyclist being chased by a coyote.

This is abnormal behaviour, the ministry said.

"Aggressive behaviour towards people is usually the result of the animal becoming comfortable due to being fed, either directly or indirectly, by people," a spokesperson wrote in an email.

The ministry is still working with the Vancouver Park Board on long-term monitoring and response strategies.

There have not been any injuriesreported since several coyotes were caught and killed during the ministry's trapping program, which saw the installation of more than 30 cameras in the park meant to monitor coyotes.

Seven coyotes were killed by conservation officers prior to the two-week program.

The cull was controversial, and according to the ministry, not its first choice. A high number of attacks in the park popular with tourists and locals prompted an estimate from the ministry that as many as 35 coyotes may need to be killed.

But officials said once the cameras were installed, they realized there were fewer coyotes than they'd thought, and a brief closure of the park overnight ended with just four more being killed.

The attacks and the deaths led to calls for new rules meant to target the humans who caused the situation to become what it was.

Days after the cull ended, the Vancouver Park Board voted in favour of banning the feeding of wildlife in parks.

Previously such rules were nearly non-existent, but a bylaw passed at the end of September meant that a section was added that means those caught feeding wild animals in the city's parks can be fined $500.

In addition to feeding coyotes, these tickets can also be handed out to people caught feeding raccoons, rodents and birds.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to the board to find out whether any of these fines have been issued. In the fall, it was unclear how enforcement would actually work as local park rangers initially didn't have the authority to ask for identification in order to issue fines.

In October, rangers were given that authority through an amendment to the city's Parks Control and Ticket Offences bylaw.

Provincially, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service fined at least two people earlier in September for feeding coyotes.

The feeding of dangerous wildlife is a violation of B.C.'s Wildlife Act.

According to the Forests Ministry, feeding any type of animal can influence the park's coyote population.

Anyone who sees someone feeding coyotes or notes aggressive behaviour is asked to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.