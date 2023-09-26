Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed

A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.

“A couple of weeks before his death, he had come to home to say there was a tracking device on the bottom wheel well of his vehicle," said Moninder Singh, a spokesperson for the Gurdwaras BC Council.

"When he was at a mechanic shop, it was raised up and they found it."

Nijjar was killed in the gurdwara's parking lot in his truck after an evening prayer on June 18. He had previously told friends and family he was concerned about his life.

It’s one of the reason’s Singh calls Nijjar’s death “not shocking,” but still difficult to process.

“The first call was made to me from the person that opened the door and saw him inside and called me and told me to get here right away, that he had been shot,” Singh recalls.

Nijjar was a supporter and activist for Khalistan, a Sikh separatist movement that calls for an independent homeland separate from India.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case, but has shared few details as to any suspects.

On Tuesday, Singh revealed details of security video captured from the gurdwara showing the suspects' car, details not yet shared publically by police.

“It followed him through the parking lot, cut him off through the back exit where he was going to exit out and slowed down and led him to almost a stop to where shooters emerged to shoot him. It was very well co-ordinated,” said Singh.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV News they are aware of the details shared, but would not comment further.

The targeted death sparked outrage within the Sikh community, which has seen protests calling out the Indian government.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in the House of Commons that he had seen credible allegations that the Indian government was involved in the death of Nijjar.

On Tuesday, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said he was also given a briefing about the allegations.

“There is clear intelligence that Canada has, that lays out the following case that a Canadian citizen has been killed on Canadian soil and a foreign government was involved, that intelligence is something that I think is very credible,” Singh told reporters.

India has denied all allegations.