Destination Cultus Water & Theme Parks is located about an hour outside of Vancouver. Surrounded by lush mountains and stunning views of Cultus Lake, a thrilling time for the entire family awaits.

We recently visited Destination Cultus on CTV Morning Live. Cultus Lake Waterpark is B.C.'s biggest and home to a variety of attractions for all ages. Whether you’re flying down the Boomerang, zipping down Colossal Canyon or taking a relaxing ride down Adventure River there is an abundance of memories to be made.

Directly across from the waterpark is Cultus Lake Adventure Park. This theme park has something to entertain and bring smiles to all ages. For thrill seekers, the Cloud Buster takes you high in the sky where you’ll capture some incredible views. Then you’ll quickly drop back to earth.

The Runaway Mine Train takes you along 1,000 feet of exhilarating track. The park has more than 18 attractions and rides for the entire family.

CTV Day at Cultus Lake Waterpark will be on Monday, July 8th. CTV News Vancouver will be broadcasting live on site, plus you can take advantage of a very special offer. Download the CTV Weather Watch app and you’ll have access to buy one get one free admission redeemable on CTV Day.

Complete offer details are available within the app.

