VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver man featured in a touching video posted by his daughter last week has died.

Garry Monckton lived at Haro Park, a care home in the city's West End that is one of 23 in B.C. experiencing an outbreak of novel coronavirus.

The home is one of the most impacted in the province. The latest numbers posted on the centre's website suggest there are more than three dozen positive cases, and eight people have died.

While Garry's cause of death has not been confirmed, his daughter said he was COVID-19 positive.

Samantha Monckton brought tears to some eyes with a touching show of affection for her father last week.

She said trumpet was a familiar sound in her home growing up, and she knew it would bring her father comfort.

Admittedly, she said, she's not great at playing, but it didn't stop her from holding an impromptu concert on the sidewalk outside of Haro Park.

Garry was blind and had dementia, she said, so there aren't many things that bring him comfort. But this did.

"It may not have sounded super good at that time, but it definitely got to him and he heard it and he laughed, and he had this big smile on his face."

She told CTV News Thursday that her father had died.

On the same day, B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced six deaths in the 24-hour period between her daily updates. It was the deadliest day in the province so far in terms of COVID-19 deaths.

She said earlier this week that the province won't be back to "full normal life" until at least the summer, but offered a bit of hope on Thursday.

She said the number of serious infections is growing much more slowly in B.C. than in some other Canadian provinces, giving health officials an inkling that the severe restrictions imposed weeks ago in the province may be working.

"This is our flattening of our curve," Henry said. "We are hopeful that that will continue, but we can't take our foot off the pedal yet."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung and Andrew Weichel.