VANCOUVER -- A Delta woman's video where she asks people to take COVID-19 seriously and that she posted while her partner was recovering from the virus has been viewed thousands of times.

Angela White told CTV Morning Live she first made the video to share with a few people privately so they could see what she was going through. But her sons eventually convinced her to post the video on Facebook publicly and it's since been seen nearly 13,000 times.

White's partner began showing symptoms of the novel coronavirus on April 3 and was admitted to hospital last week. Over the weekend, he was released to recover at home.

"If you think this is all a joke, please think twice because you don't want this on anybody," White said during the video.

White said they have no idea where her partner contracted the virus.

"He is a heavy machine operator so he isolates himself within the machine and (the health-care worker) basically just told us that he could've gotten it off of anything … we'll never know for certainty," she told CTV Morning Live on Monday.

White said she hopes that after watching her video, people understand how serious the virus can be.

"It moves so quickly and it's different for everybody," she said.

Her partner, she says, is exhausted but is "happy to have a second lease on life."