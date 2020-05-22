VANCOUVER -- Delta police are searching for three people who may have crossed paths with a missing senior and not realized it.

Police believe these individuals were the last people who saw Jarnail Sanghera before he disappeared. The 88-year-old man went missing last Friday from his home near Nordel Way and 116 Street.

Delta police have released surveillance video of the witnesses walking behind Sanghera in the hope they can be identified.

"In the video, you can see there is a couple walking behind our missing (man) and a person who walks directly past Mr. Sanghera," Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said in a news release. "Police would like to speak to all three individuals to determine if they might have any information about the route he was taking."

The video was taken at 9:07 a.m. on May 15 on 112 Street near 89 Avenue. Sanghera was also spotted about eight minutes later on the same street, heading northbound towards 92A Avenue, according to investigators.

Police are also appealing for anyone with dash-cam footage who was driving in the area that morning to review it and contact police if they see someone who looks like Sanghera.

The missing elderly man's family gave an emotional plea for information on Tuesday and said since he is used to taking transit, he may have left Delta by now.

"We haven't slept for five days," Sanghera's grandson, Rajpal Faghura, said.

"The kind of person he is, someone you just want to sit with all day long. You just want to sit with him, you want to learn from him, you want to talk to him. He's very humorous, he's very kind…he always wants to hug you."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delta police and quote file tip number 20-10726.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk