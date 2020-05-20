VANCOUVER -- As many as 200 volunteers have combed North Delta, looking for an elderly man with dementia who has now been missing for more than five days.

The problem, his family says, is he could be anywhere now.

Jarnail Sanghera, 88, went missing last Friday from his home near Nordel Way and 116th Street. Delta police say he was last seen on residential surveillance video at 11:30 a.m. that morning.

Sanghera's family gave an emotional plea for information Tuesday and said Sanghera's very used to taking transit so he might be outside of Delta by now.

His grandson, Rajpal Faghura, said the whole family is extremely worried, adding that Sanghera is a caring, well-known member of the Delta community.

"We haven't slept for five days," Faghura said at the news conference.

"The kind of person he is, is someone you just want to sit with all day long. You just want to sit with him, you want to learn from him, you want to talk to him. He's very humorous, he's very kind … he always wants to hug you."

Along with dementia, Sanghera has diabetes and requires medication, leading to extra concern from his family members and investigators.

"On Saturday we conducted an extensive ground search," Supt. Harj Sidhu with Delta police said. "We brought in the South Fraser Search and Rescue team to assist us and they did a wide area search, looking through all the trails and pathways in the North Delta area."

Sidhu said the missing person file has been transferred to Delta police's investigative team for extra support. He's asking community members to check unlocked buildings, sheds and even vehicles in case Sanghera "got disoriented and sat down for a bit."

Sanghera's family also provided an updated clothing description Tuesday, saying he was wearing a sky blue turban, a dark grey zip-up jacket over a plaid shirt, dark grey jogging pants with a white stripe outside both pant legs and black running shoes.

He also has a long grey beard and a tattoo of the Ek Onkar symbol on the back of his hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call Delta police's tip line at 604-946-4441. However, if the circumstances are urgent, they should call 911.