VANCOUVER -- Delta police say a senior who was last seen on Friday morning is still missing.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Jarnail Sanghera, an 88-year-old man with dementia.

Sanghera went missing from his family home in North Delta near Nordel Way and 116th Street. He's described as a South Asian male with a slim build. He's 5'8" tall and was wearing a light blue turban with a plaid shirt, black vest and khaki pants.

Sanghera only speaks Punjabi, police say.

“Mr. Sanghera’s family is very concerned about his well-being,” said Cris Leykauf, a spokesperson for Delta Police, in a press release. “He is a frequent user of transit, but unfortunately our officers’ initial searches have not yielded any results. His family believes he may be travelling towards the temple at 140th Street and 84th Ave. in Surrey, but he has not yet been there today.”

A video taken by a neighbour and posted to Twitter shows Sanghera walking past a house at 112 St. and 88 Ave. on Saturday.