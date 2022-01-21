'We cannot eliminate all risk': B.C. starting to manage COVID-19 more like common cold, officials say
British Columbia is beginning to manage COVID-19 more like the common cold, the province's top doctor said Friday while explaining major shifts in the government's approach to the pandemic.
While contact-tracing was a foundational part of the provincial COVID-19 response for the better part of two years, officials largely abandoned that tool weeks ago, deeming it ineffective in the face of Omicron's rapid spread and shorter incubation period.
They began discouraging PCR testing for most of the population around the same time, reserving limited capacity for health-care workers, seniors and others at higher risk.
Earlier this week, the government also updated self-isolation guidelines, removing the minimum length of time many adults need to stay home after catching the virus.
"I absolutely recognize this as a shift. It means we have to change our way of thinking that we have been working on so intently together for the last two years," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a news conference.
"But we are all familiar with these new measures. They're much like how we manage other respiratory illnesses – influenza, or RSV, or enteroviruses that cause the common cold."
For the time being, the province's recommendations largely revolve around self-management, meaning that individuals should be assessing themselves for symptoms on a daily basis. Anyone who has even mild symptoms, such as a sore throat, should stay home until they feel better.
But for those who didn't experience severe symptoms and were never tested, there is no longer a minimum amount of time that they must keep away from the public.
"We cannot eliminate all risk," Henry said. "And I think that's something that we need to understand and accept. As this virus has changed, it's become part of what we will be living with for years to come."
The same layers of protection that have been recommended since early in the pandemic remain important for reducing the spread, Henry said. That includes regular hand-washing, wearing quality masks indoors, and keeping groups small.
People who are at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, such as the immunocompromised, are also advised to be extra cautious.
Unlike colds and flus, COVID-19 is also still considered dangerous enough to warrant a number of impactful public health measures. Bars and nightclubs remain closed province-wide, while arenas, movie theatres and other venues are still limited to 50 per cent capacity. Organized events such as wedding and funeral receptions are still on pause, and providing proof of vaccination is required for many activities.
While transmission for the Omicron wave is believed to have peaked in B.C. earlier this month, hospitalizations and deaths have yet to subside.
The 15 coronavirus-related deaths reported Thursday pushed the province's seven-day average to a three-month high of 8.29 per day. The number of test-positive patients in hospital reached an all-time high of 895 on Wednesday, though many are what's known as incidental cases, meaning the patient was hospitalized for reasons unrelated to COVID-19.
Health officials continue to strongly recommend vaccination, pointing to an ever-growing mass of "incontrovertible evidence" that it dramatically reduces the chances of severe illness from COVID-19. Vaccine protection also reduces – but does not eliminate – the chances of catching the virus and transmitting it to others, Henry said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | Highway 1 closure: Drivers told to expect delays after semi-truck crash
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
Omicron wave may have peaked, but ICU numbers still rising steeply, says Tam
The fifth and latest COVID-19 wave driven by the Omicron variant may have reached its peak, says Canada’s top public health official, but hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, which lag behind infections, are still climbing.
PM says 24 Sussex Drive in 'terrible condition,' has no plans to live there
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of Canada's prime minister, is in 'terrible condition' and he and his family have no plans to move in during his time in office.
'We cannot eliminate all risk': B.C. starting to manage COVID-19 more like common cold, officials say
British Columbia is beginning to manage COVID-19 more like the common cold, the province's top doctor said Friday while explaining major shifts in the government's approach to the pandemic.
Moderna vaccine recipients have lower risk of breakthrough infections, hospitalization: study
A new study has found that people who received the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are less likely to experience breakthrough infections and hospitalization compared to those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot.
Trudeau vows action after four freeze to death at Canada-U.S. border in 'mind-blowing' tragedy
Canada is doing all it can stop people smuggling across the U.S. border after a family of four froze to death in a 'mind-blowing' tragedy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Louie Anderson, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 68
Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor included his unlikely, Emmy-winning performance as mom to twin adult sons in the TV series 'Baskets,' died Friday. He was 68.
Canada loaning $120M to Ukraine, looking at further actions in face of Russian aggression
Canada will loan the Ukraine government up to $120 million in the face of Russia's ongoing attempts to destabilize Ukraine, and continues to explore 'other' ways to get involved, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday.
Two years into the pandemic, what's the status of Canada's emergency stockpile of PPE?
In the early days of COVID-19, Canada's emergency stockpile of pandemic necessities had been depleted after years of mismanagement, prompting a push to procure essential personal protective equipment. Two years into the pandemic, CTVNews.ca looks at what's in our stockpile today.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District to introduce vaccine mandate for staff
The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District has announced its plans to roll out a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all district staff.
-
Mounties seek man after coffee-throwing incident at Langford Tim Hortons
Mounties in Langford, B.C., are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly threw a cup of coffee at a Tim Hortons employee.
-
Canadian Olympic bobsled design inspired by partnership with Royal Canadian Navy
The Canadian navy will get a rare shoutout in China next month as Canada's Olympic sliding athletes are set to compete on sleds paying homage to historic warships at the Beijing Games.
Calgary
-
Former Calgarian who murdered girlfriend in 2002 receives life sentence with no parole for 17 years
Stephane Parent, who was found guilty of second-degree murder in October 2021, was sentenced Friday.
-
2 Alberta MLAs call for return of unvaccinated students to post-secondary campuses
A pair of UCP MLAs penned a letter calling for the return of unvaccinated students to Alberta's post-secondary schools provided they test negative for COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Jan. 21
The province's three highest hospitalization counts to date have all come in the last three days, including yesterday’s 1,131.
Edmonton
-
CTV Morning Live's Ziyah Karmali appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment
The "Unnecessary Censorship" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured Ziyah introducing a story.
-
Weather radar west of Edmonton returning after major upgrades
This will be the most significant technological advancement since Doppler was installed at the Carvel radar back in 1991.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Jan. 21
The province's three highest hospitalization counts to date have all come in the last three days, including yesterday’s 1,131.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports total of 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 590 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 4,114 people are in hospital with COVID-19, and 590 of those patients are in intensive care.
-
13-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Toronto underground garage
A 13-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a teen in East York earlier this week.
-
First shipment of Paxlovid, antiviral COVID-19 drug, arrives in Ontario
Health Minister Christine Elliott says the first shipment of an antiviral COVID-19 treatment has arrived in Ontario.
Montreal
-
Quebec under extreme cold warning as temperatures drop dramatically
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of southern Quebec as temperatures plunge.
-
Study estimates Quebec actually had 58,000 new COVID-19 cases per day last week
A new study estimates the true total of Omicron cases has been around 58,000 daily, 10 times higher than the official count, as testing has been limited.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop for second day in a row
Quebec reported Friday that 59 more people have died due to COVID-19, as hospitalizations drop by 60, and ICU numbers decrease by 20.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | Manitoba border deaths may be part of larger human smuggling operation: documents
U.S. agents have launched an investigation into a larger human smuggling operation after a family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada near Emerson, Man. during a blizzard.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Corrections officer charged in death of inmate William Ahmo: Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have charged a corrections officer in the death of an inmate at Headingley Correctional Centre last year.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by one on Friday, eight deaths in Manitoba
Manitoba reported a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, along with seven more deaths.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon couple killed in stabbing was expecting a child, family member says
A 20-year-old man now faces an additional murder charge after another person died from their injuries in hospital.
-
Sask. reports 9 COVID-19-related deaths,1,233 new cases
Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, marking the first time a death was recorded since Jan. 6.
-
Upheaval at Saskatoon Lighthouse as executive director is placed on leave
The director at the Lighthouse is on leave, less than a week after the Saskatoon Fire Department revealed it has found dozens of hazards at the shelter.
Regina
-
Sask. reports 9 COVID-19-related deaths,1,233 new cases
Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, marking the first time a death was recorded since Jan. 6.
-
Sask. could hit record high COVID-19 hospitalizations in February: government modelling
Saskatchewan could more than double its record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in February, according to government modelling that was leaked online earlier this week.
-
Addictions centre receives approval to relocate to Regina
The Pine Lodge Addictions Treatment Centre has been approved to relocate to a new home in North Central Regina.
Atlantic
-
Latest research says combination of throat and nose swabs provides better COVID-19 rapid test results: Nova Scotia Health
In a Canadian first, Nova Scotia researchers say COVID-19 rapid tests that include both throat and nose swabs provide greater accuracy in detecting the virus.
-
Nova Scotia reports a total of 280 people in hospital with COVID-19 Friday; 13 in ICU
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting an increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, with 280 in hospital with the virus on Friday.
-
'Please do not wait any longer': N.B.'s top doctor urges eligible New Brunswickers to get their COVID-19 booster shot
Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, began a live news conference Friday reminding New Brunswickers of the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
London
-
More than $150K in drugs, cash seized by London police
Five people are facing charges after three search warrants were executed in London on Thursday.
-
Transport truck drives into building, closing Main Street in Listowel, Ont.
Listowel, Ont.’s Main Street will be closed for most of the day after a tractor trailer crashed into a downtown building.
-
Two new deaths reported, 153 at LHSC with COVID-19
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, as the number of patients being treated for COVID-19 at the London Health Sciences Centre fell.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say Flour Mill area shooting now a murder investigation
Greater Sudbury Police said a shooting investigation that began Friday morning is now a homicide case after the victim succumbed to their injuries.
-
Community rallies to support five children in northern Ontario who lost both parents
It’s a heart-wrenching story of loss. Five children from Sudbury are living with their aunt in Webbwood after the death of their mother due to complications from pneumonia in early January.
-
Laurentian University students begin returning to in-person classes Feb. 7
Laurentian University president Robert Haché announced Friday that students will begin a staged return to in-person learning beginning Feb. 7.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo 'at a very precarious moment' in fight against COVID-19
Community spread remains high and even as case numbers stabilize, it will take several weeks for the impact to be felt at local hospitals, Dr. Wang said.
-
6 COVID-19 deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 145 in hospital
Health officials in the Region of Waterloo reported six more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to date to 334.
-
'The heartbeat of the community': New owner has big plans for Gorge Cinema building in Elora
The Gorge Cinema in Elora will remain open after the building was purchased by a new owner.