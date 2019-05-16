

CTV News Vancouver





Drive BC is warning motorists that the Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt following a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred near the Kingsvale Bridge south of Coldwater Road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, but the details of what happened are unclear.

Drivers on scene tell CTV News there were at least three vehicles involved.

The images on social media show several police vehicles, ground ambulances and an air ambulance at the scene.

The BC Emergency Health Services says air ambulance transferred six people in critical condition and ground ambulance transferred four people in stable condition.

The BC Coroner Service confirms it is investigating the collision and a coroner has been deployed to the scene, but it is unclear how many people were killed.

Drive BC said an assessment is in progress, but had no estimated time of re-opening.

In the meantime, drivers are being asked to use an alternate route via Highway 1.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available

@NEWS1130 @AM730Traffic @cbcnewsbc Vehicle incident (likely a major collision) has the Coquihalla shut down in both directions near the Coldwater exit about 15 minutes south of Merritt. pic.twitter.com/JoBr6C8vTA — Conal Campbell (@conalcampbell) May 17, 2019