VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials say five more people have died from COVID-19 since their last briefing on Monday, marking the single deadliest day since the virus was first recorded in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the latest fatalities on Tuesday afternoon along with another 43 confirmed infections. The death toll from the virus now stands at 24 in B.C., and there have been a total of 1,013 cases.

In addition, Dr. Henry said the Interior region of the province has recorded its first "large community outbreak" of the novel coronavirus, at an agricultural business in West Kelowna called Bylands Nursery that employs temporary foreign workers.

"Interior Health became aware of an umber of the workers there with respiratory illness, and a number of them have tested positive for COVID-19," Henry said. "The business itself is being quarantined and everybody is able to be isolated effectively in the housing – the very good housing – that is on site there."

Officials said the staff and operators of Bylands Nursery have been very co-operative with their efforts to contain the outbreak.

Dr. Henry also noted that while that case count has now topped 1,000, some 507 people have also fully recovered from the virus.

Of the current active COVID-19 cases, 128 people are hospitalized, including 61 who are intensive care.

Health officials in B.C. will give another update on the status of COVID-19 in the province Tuesday afternoon.

Both Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are expected to give the update from Victoria.

On Monday, Dix and Henry's report was for a 48-hour period to include new positive cases recorded from Saturday to Monday. In total, 86 new cases were announced plus two additional deaths. One of those deaths was the province first "community death," which means the person died outside of hospital.

Henry also said Monday that the number of people recovering from the virus is climbing too. In fact, 48 per cent of all people infected with the novel coronavirus have been cleared.

An American Sign Language translation of today's news conference is available on the province's Facebook page.

