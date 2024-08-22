Daryl Hall cuts Vancouver concert short due to illness
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
The musician, perhaps best known as one-half of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo Hall & Oates, told the crowd of thousands at the Pacific Coliseum that he didn't feel well and could not continue the concert.
The abbreviated show was part of the PNE's summer concert series at the coliseum.
"After performing three songs he left the stage because he was not well and couldn't return," PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance said in a statement Thursday morning.
"He wants his fans in Vancouver know how sorry he is and he looks forward to returning to Vancouver soon," Ballance added.
"I know that the PNE, along with all of his fans here in B.C., are sending him our best wishes to feel better soon."
All ticketholders will be refunded in full through their original form of payment, the PNE spokesperson said.
The 77-year-old Hall was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 alongside bandmate John Oates.
The Philadelphia duo recorded a string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s while Hall pursued a simultaneous solo career.
Hall is still scheduled to perform Friday night in Boise, Idaho, according to the artist's website.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau says feds 'on it' as Canada's biggest railways grind to a halt, vows more to say 'shortly'
Pressure is mounting for federal intervention as Canada's two biggest railways grind to an unprecedented halt. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will have more to say 'shortly' on what it's doing 'to make sure that the right solution is found quickly for the economy.'
Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month
Air Canada pilots say they have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sept. 17.
Edible or not? Alicia Silverstone's misstep shows how toxic lookalikes can fool you
Alicia Silverstone worried fans this week when she posted a TikTok clip of herself nibbling a poisonous berry she found along a sidewalk on a trip to England. The “Clueless” actor said she thought the fruit might have been a tomato, but realized it wasn’t after a couple bites revealed an off-tasting, peppery flavor.
Gilma becomes a powerful Category 3 hurricane and is forecast to strengthen as it stays at sea
Gilma strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane Thursday in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days while staying away from land.
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after a "lengthy" investigation.
Railway work stoppage could spark new boil water advisories within days, industry spokesperson says
Supply chain disruptions brought on by this week's railway work stoppages could give rise to new boil water advisories across Canada, a chemicals industry spokesperson says.
The biggest diamond in over a century is found in Botswana — a whopping 2,492 carats
The largest diamond found in more than a century has been unearthed at a mine in Botswana, and the country's president showed off the fist-sized stone to the world at a viewing ceremony Thursday.
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man charged after replica gun waved in road-rage incident: RCMP
A Metro Vancouver man is facing criminal charges for allegedly threatening another driver with a replica gun during what police described as a road-rage incident.
-
Daryl Hall cuts Vancouver concert short due to illness
Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.
-
Province supports 72 more shelter beds in Victoria, amid calls for more
The province has announced funding for 72 net new shelter beds in Victoria, as a city taskforce pushes to get people out of homelessness.
Kelowna
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
-
West Kelowna police seek help identifying break-and-enter suspect
Mounties in West Kelowna are looking for a suspect they say broke into a local home while a mother and her child were inside.
-
One year later: Hazards, progress, frustration in wake of West Kelowna wildfire
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Edmonton
-
Railway shutdown will cost Prairie farmers $17M a day: expert
A local expert says the railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening will be detrimental to Prairie farmers.
-
Imperial Oil fined $50K over Kearl wastewater leak
Imperial Oil is being penalized by the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), after the agency released its first findings from the ongoing investigation into the Kearl Mine site.
-
Pilot killed in crash near Alberta-Saskatchewan border: RCMP
One person was killed in a plane crash in eastern Alberta on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Railway shutdown will cost Prairie farmers $17M a day: expert
A local expert says the railway shutdown that started Wednesday evening will be detrimental to Prairie farmers.
-
Record-breaking number of first-year students moving into U of C residence in fall 2024
The University of Calgary says the number of first-year students moving to campus this fall is the highest number yet.
-
Citizens petitioning Ottawa to finish twinning Highway 1 in Yoho National Park
A group of citizens is petitioning the federal government to finish twinning Highway 1 through Yoho National Park to improve safety.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced to 4 years for possession of child porn
A 41-year-old southern Alberta man has been sentenced to four years after police found more than half a million images and videos of child porn on his computers.
-
'A huge impact': Lethbridge groups fundraising at Whoop-Up Days
Plenty of people and businesses are taking part in this year's Whoop-Up Days and some local non-profits and organizations are also raising money.
-
'It's fun being creative': Whoop-Up Days inspired food menu launches
Those taking in the food at this year’s Whoop-Up Days festival can expect to see a few different items on the menu.
Winnipeg
-
'Will start feeling the pressure': How the rail strike could impact Manitobans
More than 9,000 railway workers have been locked out Thursday by Canada's two largest rail companies – Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd – bringing freight traffic to a halt. As Canadians wait to hear what's next in this saga that is centred on union negotiations, many are wondering how this will impact their day-to-day lives.
-
Universal birth control coverage coming to Manitoba this fall
Manitoba will be introducing universal birth control coverage this fall.
-
Some tenants returning after flood at downtown Winnipeg apartment building
Some tenants have now returned to a downtown apartment building following significant flooding earlier in the week.
Regina
-
'An explicit endorsement': Regina city council votes down motion to rename Dewdney Avenue
Regina city councilors voted down a motion to rename Dewdney Avenue Wednesday night.
-
Poll indicates gap between Sask. Party, NDP may be smallest since 2007
With an election coming in Saskatchewan no later than Oct. 28, the Sask. Party government appears to be in its closest contest with the provincial NDP since first coming into power 17 years ago.
-
'It's become a burden': Longstanding Moose Jaw business to auction off items before shuttering
An iconic business in Moose Jaw for the last six decades, CanaDay's Apparel Ltd. is shutting its doors and holding a massive auction for all its assets as the owners say running the company has become too expensive.
Saskatoon
-
The first person in Canada to legally access 'magic mushroom' therapy has died at age 56
A Saskatoon man who became a trailblazer for psilocybin-assisted therapy, using a psychedelic drug commonly known as magic mushrooms, has died at age 56.
-
Saskatoon unveils $1.2B funding plan for arena district
Saskatoon’s administration revealed its cost estimate for the proposed downtown arena district — $1.22 billion.
-
Poll indicates gap between Sask. Party, NDP may be smallest since 2007
With an election coming in Saskatchewan no later than Oct. 28, the Sask. Party government appears to be in its closest contest with the provincial NDP since first coming into power 17 years ago.
Toronto
-
Mounties lay terror charges against suspect from Greater Toronto Area
The RCMP say they have laid terrorism charges against a suspect from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) after a "lengthy" investigation.
-
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
-
Air Canada pilots authorize strike for as soon as next month
Air Canada pilots say they have voted overwhelmingly to approve a strike mandate, putting them in a position to walk off the job as early as Sept. 17.
Montreal
-
Housing crisis: call for tenders for 500 prefabricated homes
The Quebec government presented a series of measures on Thursday to tackle the housing crisis. Quebec is expected to issue its first call for tenders shortly for the construction of 500 prefabricated affordable housing units.
-
No service on some exo lines due to national rail shutdown
Exo is one of many train companies across Canada that have come to a halt in service after 9,300 workers were locked out by Canada's major railways.
-
Montreal ranks sixth highest in national gas price report
According to a new report, Montreal and Quebec remain in the middle of the pack when it comes to gas prices and taxes, but one organization would like more done to reduce the cost for consumers at the pump.
Ottawa
-
Police target illegal drug trade in Ottawa and Quebec, seizing $2.7 million worth of drugs
Eleven people are facing charges and $2.7 million worth of illegal substances were seized during an investigating targeting drug traffickers supplying illegal drugs in the Ottawa area and into Quebec, according to police.
-
Fire damages apartment in Ottawa's east end
The Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters responded to a call for a fire in a high-rise building in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue, near Ogilvie Road, at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
-
Loblaw to open new no name discount store in Brockville, Ont.
The "value-based no name store" will help customers "save up to 20 per cent on everyday grocery and household essentials," Loblaw Companies Ltd. said in a statement on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Halifax demands company remove barriers from Dartmouth Cove trail
The Halifax Regional Municipality is demanding a company remove the barriers it allegedly placed on the Harbour Trail in Dartmouth on Wednesday.
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after falling off ladder at workplace: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police says a man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following an incident as his workplace in the city.
-
Horse killed in pickup truck collision: P.E.I. RCMP
A horse died in a collision with a pickup truck in Kings County, P.E.I., on Wednesday.
London
-
Ongoing investigation at a home in Dorchester
Middlesex OPP detectives and a forensics unit are part of an investigation taking place at a home on Minnie Street in Dorchester.
-
Residents wary about townhouse proposal near Hamilton and Gore roads
Some residents in an east London subdivision are nervous about a new townhouse proposal that would be built near their backyard property lines.
-
Federal funds help London ice rinks combat climate change
A joint investment by the federal government and City of London will replace the natural gas powered refrigeration plant at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre.
Kitchener
-
Lockdown lifts at Brantford General Hospital after online threat
An investigation is underway into online threats directed at Brantford General Hospital.
-
Water restrictions lift in Waterloo Region as pipe repairs wrap up
Regular water service has resumed in Waterloo Region after a large pipe supplying approximately 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water was repaired.
-
Skeletal remains found at Kitchener construction site
Waterloo Regional Police said there are no suspicious or criminal concerns after skeletal remains were found at a construction site in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police
York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.
-
Ont. family trying to regain ownership after stolen vehicle sold illegally
An Ontario man is trying to get back ownership of the vehicle that was stolen from him, but so far, he's had no luck.
-
Babysitter pleads guilty to manslaughter for death of man she injured when he was a baby in 1984
A former babysitter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday for the 2019 death of a man she was accused of disabling as an infant 40 years ago and was sentenced to three years in prison, finally admitting that she hit him numerous times.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland newspaper The Telegram reducing print run after Postmedia purchase
A 145-year-old newspaper in St. John's, N.L., is cutting its print run to once a week after a court approved Postmedia's purchase of the insolvent SaltWire Network earlier this month.
-
Myrle Vokey, beloved educator who created the Newfoundland Screech-in, dead at 85
Myrle Vokey, an educator who created Newfoundland's famed Screech-in ceremony as a way to give people a sense of belonging, died on Saturday at the age of 85, after a road trip and a night out for his 58th wedding anniversary.
-
Trial begins for Newfoundland RCMP officer accused of assaulting unruly air passenger
A trial is underway for an RCMP officer accused of assaulting an unruly flight passenger after he was escorted off an international flight that had been diverted to the airport in Stephenville, N.L.