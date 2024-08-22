Daryl Hall cuts Vancouver concert short due to illness

Rock icon and singer-songwriter Daryl Hall walked off stage after only three songs in Vancouver on Wednesday night, his set cut short due to an unspecified illness.

The musician, perhaps best known as one-half of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo Hall & Oates, told the crowd of thousands at the Pacific Coliseum that he didn't feel well and could not continue the concert.

The abbreviated show was part of the PNE's summer concert series at the coliseum.

"After performing three songs he left the stage because he was not well and couldn't return," PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance said in a statement Thursday morning.

"He wants his fans in Vancouver know how sorry he is and he looks forward to returning to Vancouver soon," Ballance added.

"I know that the PNE, along with all of his fans here in B.C., are sending him our best wishes to feel better soon."

All ticketholders will be refunded in full through their original form of payment, the PNE spokesperson said.

The 77-year-old Hall was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 alongside bandmate John Oates.

The Philadelphia duo recorded a string of hits in the 1970s and 1980s while Hall pursued a simultaneous solo career.

Hall is still scheduled to perform Friday night in Boise, Idaho, according to the artist's website.