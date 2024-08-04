Dam in Chilcotin River will be overtaken by water within hours: B.C. officials
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
The Ministry of Emergency Management issued an information bulletin with the updated timeline, while repeating its plea for people to avoid the river between Hanceville and the confluence of the Fraser River.
“People are also advised to stay away from the banks of the Fraser River. Planning continues to address potential impacts of debris as it relates to public safety,” the statement says.
“Risks to public safety include the potential for further landslides upstream of the natural dam and downstream of the dam once water begins to flow past it.”
Since July 30, minimal water has seeped through the massive obstruction – which is estimated at 30 metres deep, 1,000 metres long and 600 metres wide – and water levels behind the dam have been steadily rising by about 18 centimetres per hour.
However, modelling shows that the water is not likely to suddenly burst through the dam, which provincial officials have said would have been the worst-case scenario.
Officials say the best—and most likely—scenario is that it will take 12 to 24 hours for the water to move past the blockage. That would result in water levels below typical spring flooding on the Fraser River, but flows would still exceed freshet peaks on the Chilcotin.
"Ultimately, this is an encouraging development for communities downstream,” Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said at a news conference Saturday.
“Though similar to elevation of heights during freshet flows, the water will react differently, with greater momentum and force, than a gradual increase in water levels,” Sunday’s bulletin reads.
Updated modelling now shows that in the case the lake behind the dam drains rapidly, within an hour, flows would be higher than what was predicted Saturday. The latest bulletin says water levels would be “significantly higher” on the Chilcotin River and at or below spring snowmelt flows on the Fraser.
“In this scenario, the water in the Chilcotin River could potentially rise to 21 metres at the Farwell Canyon bridge and 12 metres where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River,” the statement reads.
An evacuation order for 60 parcels of land along the northernmost part of the Chilcotin remains in effect, and officials asked people to stay away from the banks of the Fraser.
Members of the public have also been urged not to fly drones in the landslide area. The BC Wildfire Service issued an NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) on Friday, which makes using any aircraft in the area not part of landslide response illegal.
"For the safety of the air crew and of the public we are asking everyone to stay clear of the area both on the ground and in the airspace. This is extremely dangerous, and poses a threat to both the people that re-enter the area and experts who are assessing the situation on the ground,” Ma said Saturday.
Officials reiterated Sunday that the landslide could impact spawning salmon in the area, and said they are planning mitigation efforts.
The province has also created a new, online portal dedicated to sharing information about the landslide and the response by provincial and local officials.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Dam in Chilcotin River will be overtaken by water within hours: B.C. officials
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
RFK Jr. says he placed a dead bear cub in Central Park 10 years ago
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a social media video on Sunday that he drove a dead bear cub carcass from upstate New York and placed it in New York City’s Central Park 10 years ago.
Heavy winds wreak havoc across southern Alberta
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
Ottawa fans say Ticketmaster denied refunds for Heart concert
Ottawa fans say they're being denied refunds from Ticketmaster after Heart postponed its 2024 tour in July.
Prince Harry, Meghan reveal cyberbullying struggles, plan to visit Colombia
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently shed light on their personal struggles with cyberbullying and abuse through social media, bringing attention to a widespread issue affecting millions worldwide.
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
Trudeau makes stop at Vancouver's Pride events, does not walk in parade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unscheduled stop Sunday at Vancouver's Pride festivities but did not walk in the annual downtown parade.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Dam in Chilcotin River will be overtaken by water within hours: B.C. officials
Water is expected to start flowing over a landslide-created dam in the Chilcotin River Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to an update from officials.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
-
Woman seriously injured in head-on collision on Malahat highway
A woman was taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision on the Malahat Saturday evening, according to local RCMP.
Kelowna
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
-
Small earthquake felt in B.C.'s Okanagan
A small earthquake rumbled near Penticton, B.C. on Friday afternoon, according to officials.
Edmonton
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
Jasper resident tours pushed back to Monday
Tours of wildfire damage in the Jasper townsite on Sunday were pushed back one day because of a wildland firefighter's death.
-
Water rescue underway at Moose Lake: RCMP
Moose Lake users were asked to give search-and-rescue and emergency teams room on Sunday.
Calgary
-
Heavy winds wreak havoc across southern Alberta
Heavy winds and hail tore through parts of southern Alberta Saturday night, leaving a trail of destruction.
-
Calgary firefighter killed by falling tree battling Jasper wildfire
A Calgary man died Saturday after a tree fell on him while he was fighting an active fire northeast of Jasper
-
2 B.C. residents dead in Highway 22 collision north of Cremona
Two people died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 22 Saturday.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Winnipeg
-
Welcome, Bienvenidos, Mabuhay!: Which Folklorama pavilions are open this week
The 53rd edition of Folklorama kicks off Sunday night at several venues around Winnipeg.
-
78-year-old woman missing from The Pas: RCMP
Laura Skelly hasn’t been seen since leaving a residence on Campbell Street in The Pas at around 9:20 a.m. on July 31.
-
Wildfires trigger state of emergency in northeastern Manitoba community
A First Nation in northeastern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region.
Regina
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
Regina police investigating 'serious assault' after teen found with life threatening injury
Regina police are investigating a serious assault after a 17-year-old was found with a life-threatening injury early Saturday morning.
-
Here's how many mini-donuts Joey Chestnut ate at Regina's QCX this year
Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina's Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city's food bank in the process.
Saskatoon
-
Beyond the stage: Saskatoon Fringe's outdoor festival
The Saskatoon Fringe Festival is underway, and Broadway Avenue is alive, bustling with dense crowds, and street performances.
-
Riders hand Elks first win of the season
The Edmonton Elks finally found the win column after a 42-31 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium Saturday night.
-
A 99 year old temperature record fell in Sask. Friday afternoon
Heat warnings have ended across most of Saskatchewan on Saturday after a day that saw more than a handful of temperature records fall on Friday, including a 99 year old record in one community.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police investigating 2 separate shootings in North York
Toronto police are investigating two separate shootings in the city’s west end on Sunday night.
-
2 people injured, 1 critically, in North York stabbing, say Toronto paramedics
Two people were rushed to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a stabbing late Sunday afternoon in North York, say paramedics.
-
Off-duty officer shot after locating suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant: TPS
A Toronto off-duty officer was shot on Saturday night after locating a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since 2022.
Montreal
-
As the heat continues, Montreal and Quebec under severe thunderstorm watch
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Montreal and other regions in southern Quebec.
-
Montrealers march for trans rights
Hundreds gathered for the 10th annual Trans March in downtown Montreal on Saturday. Jade Langlois, who attended the march, said they couldn't dream of a better way to celebrate their 24th birthday.
-
Nestlé recalls baby cereals due to possible contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announces that Nestlé Canada is recalling its Gerber brand Oat Banana & Mango Baby Cereal due to possible contamination with Cronobacter bacteria.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa fans say Ticketmaster denied refunds for Heart concert
Ottawa fans say they're being denied refunds from Ticketmaster after Heart postponed its 2024 tour in July.
-
30th annual Buskerfest continues in spectacular fashion on Sparks Street
Ottawa resident Alex Blackmore tosses a sword up to performance artist The Mighty Quinn, who sits metres high in the air on an extended unicycle. The crowd cheers as Quinn makes the catch and begins to juggle as part of his final act.
-
16-year-old taken to hospital following pepper spray detection at Rideau Centre
Ottawa Paramedic Service says a 16-year-old female was taken to hospital in stable condition after people inside Rideau Centre started experiencing sudden illness and difficulty breathing Saturday evening.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after collision in Martins River: N.S. RCMP
RCMP in Nova Scotia are investigating after one person died and another was injured in a collision in Martins River on Saturday.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Nova Scotia on Sunday
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Nova Scotia on Sunday.
-
RCMP investigating fatal vehicle-bicycle collision in Amherst Shore, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and cyclist in Amherst Shore on Saturday.
London
-
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
-
FCFF to honour hometown actor that made it big in Hollywood
With three Gemini Awards, four Tony Awards, six Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award, this lifetime achievement will be one among many accolades that Garber has received.
-
London's Damian Warner calls Olympic decathlon withdrawal his 'worst nightmare'
Four-time Olympian Damian Warner says withdrawing from the Olympic men's decathlon competition in Paris was like a "worst nightmare come true."
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Man wanted after removing monitoring bracelet while out on bail: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Kitchener resident, Aleksandar Ivaz, who is currently out on bail for a number of criminal offences.
-
‘Tragic occurrence’; Remains of missing seven-year-old girl located in London Ont., Thames River
“At approximately 1:00 p.m., members of our London Police Marine Unit and the London Fire Department located remains that we believe to be related to the investigation,” said London Police Service Insp. Sean Travis.
Northern Ontario
-
Extreme forest fire hazards in parts of the northeast, 2 fires not under control
As of Sunday evening, there were 20 active wildfires in northeastern Ontario.
-
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre 'weird' in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats.
-
Canada's Ethan Katzberg sets Olympic record, wins gold in dominating hammer throw performance
Canada's Ethan Katzberg has won the gold medal in the men's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics.
N.L.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.
-
N.L. opposition calls for firing of university chair over forwarding of alumnus email
Newfoundland and Labrador’s Progressive Conservatives called Thursday for the removal of the chair of Memorial University's board of regents after he forwarded an alumna's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father last month.
-
Discovery of 19 dead dogs in Newfoundland leads to cruelty charges for Ontario man
A 59-year-old man from Ontario has been charged with animal cruelty after police found 19 dead dogs at a home in eastern Newfoundland this week.