VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver cyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision Tuesday, and now local police are asking witnesses to come forward.

Vancouver police say the 39-year-old cyclist was hit at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near Nanaimo Street and East 24th Avenue. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"The collision occurred at a busy intersection so we know there are witnesses out there who have not yet spoken with police and may also have dashcam footage that our investigators can use," said Sgt. Aron Roed in a news release.

Police say the vehicle involved is a Honda Civic coupe, or similar style, from the early to mid-2000s and could be beige or silver. The vehicle's expected to have damage to its windshield.

After the collision, the car fled north from the scene on Nanaimo Street, police say.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area at that time, including from nearby side streets, is asked to call investigators at 604-717-9363.