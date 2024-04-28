VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 'Cybersecurity incident' shuts down London Drugs stores across Western Canada

    London Drugs Vancouver
    All 79 locations of pharmacy and retail chain London Drugs were shut down Sunday after it was the victim of a “cybersecurity incident.”

    London Drugs announced on social media that its stores across Western Canada were closed due to an “operational issue” late Sunday morning Pacific Time.

    Just after 5 p.m., London Drugs released a statement saying it closed its locations “out of an abundance of caution” upon discovering the cybersecurity problem.

    “London Drugs immediately undertook countermeasures to protect its network and data, including retaining leading third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment, remediation and to conduct a forensic investigation,” it wrote.

    The chain said that it has “no reason to believe” customer or employee data has been affected.

    For anyone with urgent pharmacy needs, London Drugs says it has pharmacists on standby and asks customers to call their local store’s pharmacy to make any arrangements.

    There is no estimated reopening time for the chain, which has locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

     

