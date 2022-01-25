Cufflinks, whisky belonging to former B.C. legislature clerk the subject of indictment: Crown

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr., apologized Tuesday for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex in an Amsterdam house for two years.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener