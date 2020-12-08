VANCOUVER -- CTV News Vancouver's coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned the station three prestigious journalism awards on Tuesday night.

The 2020 Jack Webster Awards were announced in a virtual ceremony, in accordance with B.C.'s public health orders.

All of CTV News Vancouver's wins were for stories on the ongoing public health crisis, which the station's reporters have spent months covering from a multitude of perspectives.

CTV News Vancouver's work was recognized in the following categories:

Best Feature/Enterprise Reporting – Television

Presented to Michele Brunoro, David Molko and Allison Hurst for Failing Our Most Vulnerable: COVID-19 in B.C. Care Homes .

Excellence in Business, Industry, Labour and Economics Reporting

Presented to Shannon Paterson, Ross McLaughlin, St. John Alexander, Jon Woodward, Allison Hurst, David Molko, Andrew Weichel and Bob Mackin for Economic Catastrophe: B.C. Businesses Face the Pandemic .

Best Breaking News – Television

Presented to the CTV News Vancouver team for State of Emergency: The Pandemic Arrives in B.C.

The virtual event included an appearance by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who stressed the importance of accurate reporting during these strange and trying times.

Henry said journalists play "an incredibly important role in public discourse, ensuring people are informed and know what's going on in our province, our country, and the world around us."