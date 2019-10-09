Video played at the trial of a man accused of killing a Vancouver couple in 2017 showed the last known movements of the two victims, and another person walking in their neighbourhood, who the Crown argues is the accused.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Richard Jones and his wife Dianna Mah-Jones, who were found dead in their Marpole home on Sept. 27, 2017. Kam has pleaded not guilty.

The Crown played a series of security video compilations from various sources. One set showed 68-year-old Jones walking in his neighbourhood with the aid of a walker around 6 p.m. on the evening of Sept. 26, 2017. Jones is seen on video stopping at a liquor store. Police released stills from that video in October 2017 as part of a plea to the public to help generate a timeline of what Jones did that day.

Crown has told the court Mah-Jones attended a tap dance class that evening and then went shopping at a Richmond Costco. Video footage played in court shows what appears to be a white vehicle leaving a parking lot after 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, and then stills were shown of Mah-Jones with a shopping cart.

Other videos from that evening show someone walking in the Marpole area just before 6 p.m. The crown has said they intend to argue that person is Kam. One video shows someone walking around 7:30 p.m.

The next videos played in court appear to show views of a vehicle being driven in different areas after 10 p.m. on Sept. 26.

The court has heard testimony from police in the trial that a white Kia Soul belonging to Mah-Jones was found on Cartier Street on Sept. 28, 2017, after being reported missing from the scene of the homicides.

Last week, another key piece of video evidence was released showing someone shopping in a Canadian Tire two weeks before the killings.

In their opening statement, the Crown said they expect multiple witnesses will identify the accused as the person seen buying a hatchet, gardening gloves, and a baseball hat. Their theory is the items were purchased “specifically to use to kill someone.”

Witnesses at the trial have testified about seeing an axe and knife on the ground at the front of the couple’s home the day their bodies were found.

The prosecution also said a baseball hat found in the home’s kitchen had the couple’s DNA on it.

The Crown said the court will hear evidence Jones died of multiple sharp force injuries, such as stab and slash wounds, and Mah-Jones died of blood loss after her carotid artery was cut.

The Crown has said they have no evidence of any relationship or connection between the accused and the victims, but intend to argue the killings involved planning and deliberation.

The defence has not presented its case. The trial continues Thursday.