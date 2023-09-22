'Critical incident' involving RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C. premier says

B.C. Premier David Eby says there has been a "critical incident" in Coquitlam involving the RCMP, but he declined to provide additional details or confirm any injuries or fatalities.

"At this point, we're not in a position to be able to release details, but I can reassure the people of Coquitlam that there is not a further threat to public safety," Eby said during a briefing with reporters at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, police said they were responding to an "ongoing incident" that closed a main road in Coquitlam. Witnesses reported a standoff at a condo building.

Coquitlam RCMP have not shared any details about the incident, saying only that Glen Drive has been closed between Pinetree Way and High Street.

"Please avoid the area," a post by the detachment on social media reads.

Heavily armed officers from the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team could be seen at the scene, and witnesses told CTV News they had observed a police officer limping out of the building with blood all over his leg, and another person being stretchered out.

Authorities have not confirmed the nature or number of injuries associated with the incident.

Pressed by reporters to confirm rumours that an officer had been killed, Eby said officials are not yet in a position to release any information, and that the RCMP would be providing further details.

"There's more work that needs to be done before any information can be released about this," the premier said.

The area where the incident is unfolding is Coquitlam's civic centre. City hall is about a block away, and the city's Glen Pine Pavilion is located within the closed section of road.

On its official Twitter account, the city announced that as a result of Friday's incident, all programs and activities at the pavilion would be cancelled for the day.

🛑As a result, all programs and activities at Glen Pine Pavilion (1200 Glen Pine Court) have been cancelled for today. Those in registered programs will be contacted by staff shortly. https://t.co/dduGNUdMBK — City of Coquitlam (@cityofcoquitlam) September 22, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates